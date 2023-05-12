Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 1100908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 196,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.