Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $11.00 at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BWS Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.
Arlo Technologies Trading Up 27.0 %
NYSE:ARLO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 2,832,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.95.
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.
