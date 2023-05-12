Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $11.00 at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BWS Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 27.0 %

NYSE:ARLO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 2,832,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,700,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.