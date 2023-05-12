AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,708,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 365,550 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

