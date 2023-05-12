ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 2,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

About ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF

The ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (ASPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Asymshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF index. The fund is a passively managed, rules-based alternative strategy to hedging US large-cap equities. The fund targets between -25% and 75% net long equity exposure based on market risk.

