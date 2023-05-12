Atb Cap Markets Comments on Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.26). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of C$447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.25 million.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.73. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

