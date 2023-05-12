Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.79 and traded as high as C$3.04. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 2,725,471 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.79.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$282.52 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 42.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4467153 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

