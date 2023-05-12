Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Athersys stock remained flat at $0.81 on Friday. 60,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.71.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

