Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.45-$18.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.45-18.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of ATKR traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $125.10. 65,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,550. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atkore by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

