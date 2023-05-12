Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

