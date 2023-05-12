Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.95.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.1 %

Albemarle stock opened at $198.52 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

