Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $428,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

