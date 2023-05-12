Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 425 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,211.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,822,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 475,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

