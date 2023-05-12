Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

