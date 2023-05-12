AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 5,791,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,585,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

