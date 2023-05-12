AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.26

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.26 and last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 34783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$366.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada
In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
