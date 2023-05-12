AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.26

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.26 and last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 34783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

AutoCanada Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$366.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.6996644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Stories

