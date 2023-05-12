Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,300 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF remained flat at $6.66 during trading hours on Friday. Autogrill has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.
