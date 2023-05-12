Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 835,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,609. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. Autohome has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Autohome by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after buying an additional 662,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Autohome by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 142,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

