Autoliv, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. 235,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,352. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,445 shares of company stock worth $231,505. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Autoliv by 12.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth $202,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

