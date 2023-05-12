AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.4% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.95.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

