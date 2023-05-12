Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $466.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 37.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 7,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,895. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.