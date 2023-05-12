Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 898,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

