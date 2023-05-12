Aviva PLC Buys 299,014 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,014 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $116,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RENASANT Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 339,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 271,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 151,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

