Aviva PLC Buys 83,967 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,967 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 258,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 135,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $143.66. 289,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average of $145.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

