Aviva PLC Has $106.84 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,737,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,940 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.16% of UBS Group worth $106,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.6 %

UBS Group Company Profile

Shares of UBS opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.