Aviva PLC Has $50.60 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,163 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $50,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

