Aviva PLC Has $68.70 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64,629 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.65 and its 200-day moving average is $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

