Aviva PLC Has $83.50 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $83,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Chevron by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 4,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 112,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $298.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.