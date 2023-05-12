Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $92,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

