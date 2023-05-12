Aviva PLC Invests $74.96 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 622,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RENASANT Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $235.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.29.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.