AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 87.1% in April

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AXA Price Performance

AXAHY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $29.44. 622,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AXA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.4742 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXA Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AXA from €32.00 ($35.16) to €34.00 ($37.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

