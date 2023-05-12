Axiom Investors LLC DE Makes New Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,887,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,063,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

SUPN stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

