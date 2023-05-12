Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 17,305 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.35 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.