Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 8,225 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm Stock Up 1.0 %

THRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

THRM stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.