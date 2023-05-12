Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

