Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) PT Lowered to $10.00

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 338.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.28. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 1,819.23% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aziyo Biologics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,524.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

