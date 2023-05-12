Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $345.11 million and $10.57 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004147 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00029374 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008976 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 214,277,919,398,219,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $8,375,670.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

