Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the April 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BADFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

BADFF remained flat at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $25.39.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

