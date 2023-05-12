Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,400,000 after buying an additional 322,303 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 461,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 153,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

