Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 1,607 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $95.86. 869,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

