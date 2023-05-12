Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $12.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.5% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.89. 95,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,376. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

