Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.71. 140,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.12. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

