Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 591,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

