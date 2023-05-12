Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $198.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,588. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

