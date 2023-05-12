Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,232. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.53.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

