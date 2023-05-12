Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,032 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bakkt worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bakkt by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $126,641.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,499,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,748,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $126,641.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,499,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,748,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 20,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $30,356.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 442,328 shares in the company, valued at $654,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,113 shares of company stock worth $366,114 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bakkt Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKKT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price target on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of BKKT stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $346.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.67.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 85.81% and a negative net margin of 1,054.21%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Further Reading

