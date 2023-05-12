Bambuser AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BSKZF) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Bambuser AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BSKZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Bambuser AB (publ) Stock Performance

BSKZF stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Bambuser AB has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

