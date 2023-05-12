Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,298,900 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the April 15th total of 7,005,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Friday. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Further Reading

