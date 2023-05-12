Bank of America Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $470.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.75.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MCK opened at $392.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

