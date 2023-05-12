Bank of America Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $13.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $559.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.59. Funko has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $75,707.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $338,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,254 shares of company stock worth $254,726. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Finally, TCG Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,599,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

