Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Thomas L. Travis Sells 2,021 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bank7 Stock Performance

BSVN opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

